A Nigerian man living in the United States of America revealed he had not touched a dollar bill for over six months

According to the education consultant, one can go a year in America without laying hands on dollar bills

He said unlike in Nigeria, ATMs are free, and people don't gather around the machines to withdraw cash

A Nigerian in the diaspora, Ifeanyi Eze, has said one can go a year in the United States without touching cash.

Ifeanyi made this statement while revealing he had not touched dollar bills for over six months in America.

Ifeanyi said he has not touched dollars for over six months. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the educational consultant said all transactions abroad are cashless, and even the smallest shops have Point of Sale (POS).

While emphasizing the top-notch cashless policy there, Ifeanyi added that everything is fast

The young man noted that people do not crowd ATMs to withdraw cash, unlike in Nigeria. Ifeanyi wrote:

"You can live one year in America without touching cash.

"Over 6 months now, I haven’t touched any bill. All transactions are cashless. Even the smallest shops have POS. The cashless economy here is top-notch.

"ATMs are always free. People don’t cluster to withdraw cash because no one needs that. Everything is online, fast and reliable.

"People in Balablu dey touch dollar bills pass us here.

"Life no balance!"

Ifeanyi Eze's post causes stir

Ngich KJ

"You had to go to the Divide states of America to see that... In Africa... Your next door neighbor KENYA..you can go for a year with touching cash.. Heard of M PESA?"

Adeoye Ifeoluwa Micheal said:

"But ATM free nowadays for this side. When money no dey, who dey go atm here in the era of balablu?"

Michael Mikado said:

"Don't rejoice so much because of cashless society, it has its consequences too."

Peey Samiel said:

"My turn dey come. But for now make I dey celebrate you with the hope say tomorrow I go find myself there. Well done Bro."

BarryzChi TV said:

"Funny enough since I enter uk till now I never touch their money, I no dey even remember say they get paper money..."

Modestus Ihunnia said:

"You too insult us for this balablu country shaa make i fine burkina faso enter asap."

Gogo Ugwu said:

"6 months don pass I never see even 1 dollar bill. Every transaction na card or Venmo."

