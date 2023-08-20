A Nigerian man was heartbroken after his girlfriend declared that she was single, despite being in a relationship with him

He noticed she was not replying to his chats on WhatsApp and decided to send her a message with a different number

The disappointed boyfriend shared his chats with his estranged girlfriend via the new number as he lamented

A Nigerian man has cried out after his girlfriend broke his heart by stating that she was a single lady.

It all started after he messaged her on WhatsApp on her birthday but noticed she was not replying to him.

She told him she didn't have a boyfriend. Photo Credit: @sammy_sboy

Source: TikTok

Worried, he engaged her in a conversation using another number and was shocked when she declared that she was not in any relationship.

The heartbroken young man shared their chats on TikTok as he expressed his disappointment. According to him, she broke his heart because he was not financially buoyant.

"She loose guard me just this morning," he lamented on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

People sympathise with heartbroken man

BIGG PAPI said:

"If you wan love look for love now when yuu broke no go dey find love when yuu don make am na gold digger yuu go get bro…"

Lanky said:

"Bro na same tin i see.. i finally lost her to same guy she dey say na just friend.. no worry double hustle Oluwa dey."

Rukky said:

"Dam.n bro,I feel your pain I honestly feel sorry for you my G take heart."

KANAYO.O.KANAYO said:

"Make sure say when you do the sacrifices and make money do whatever you want devil punish Loyalty change them like your Jean."

A_cumrade said:

"As a man, don’t expect anyone to pity you or care about your feelings, lock up your emotions and strive to make it, then do whatever you want."

De Vhyne said:

''If u no get money no date...

"Even tho u see girl wey u manage unlike dat...

"No put all ur mind.

"She's gonna break u.

"Soon."

Real_keddy said:

"My ex call me today because she come see say I dey move small small the way I take cut the call erh,if kanayo ask um make she call me craa she no go do."

Man weeps as girlfriend of 3 years weds someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out as his girlfriend of three years married someone else with his money.

Linguist and editor Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro shared the man's painful Whatsapp chats on Facebook, wherein he narrated what actually happened.

In the chats, the man said his bae, Chidera, told him that her sister was getting married. The unsuspecting boyfriend took his woman shopping in Onitsha market on a Tuesday and Wednesday to get her ready for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng