A post shared on Twitter by recently crowned Big Brother Naija star Ilebaye has stirred a major rancour online

Ilebaye, in her post, had shared with her fans a specific account for them to contribute money in and send to her

However, many fans picked offence to the post, noting that the reality TV was insensitive to be sharing such a post barely 24 hours after winning over N100m

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya trends online, and it is not for winning the most popular reality TV show in Africa.

A post by the media team of the season 8 winner stirred up significant rancour after they gave direction on how fans of the reality TV star could send her more money just hours after she won N120m.

Reactions to posts on Oleabye's page asking for contributions go viral. Photo credit:@ilebayee

Source: Instagram

This is Greed

However, Nigerians reacted quickly to the post, slamming the reality TV star for being insensitive and greedy.

The reality TV star had shared in her post an account number, noting that it was the appropriate place for those who wanted to contribute to her to put the money and send their gifts.

See the comments shared by Ilebaye on her page:

"For gifts, please send an email. The only accessible account is the Baye Tribe account (9608176782 - Providus)."

See Ilebaye's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Ilebaye's post

Here are some of the gathered comments from Nigerians about Ilebaye's post:

@CritiqueCrib:

"The 120M never finish na."

@DukeofBourdilon:

"Baye has been my number one housemate from onset."

@Cheyih_Viktah:

"Nobody is trying to send money anywhere, Pep Guardiola lite."

@EasYQuality:

"You don spend 120m finish ni. Kinni contribution oloriburuku gan."

@Nithsmit:

"You should be doing Giveaway to your fans for supporting you and not asking them to send you money after winning 120M."

@iam_gomez1:

"Nigerians wants to contribute their 2k/5k to someone that just won 120million few hours ago."

@Haywire_100:

"Omo una mumu get phd. Some of una papa never chop but una dey contribute money for person wey dem just give 120m. Ppl dey hospital wey need money for treatment una no give. I pity next generation."

@JoyisBackAgain:

"Nawa o, still dey drop Aza after 120million."

@47kasz:

"120m?? & you still wan drop + email for gifts… mumu fans."

@ChefAmah:

"Ah you still wan collect money from your fans ?? The poor giving the rich and the rich accepting is the reason why Nigeria will never move forward."

@Engr_Ashile:

"Contributions for what exactly? Baby dedication or house warming?"

Ilebaye talks about being the youngest millionaire in her family

Legit.ng earlier reported how Ilebaye reacted when Biggie spoke to her about becoming the youngest millionaire in her family.

In the trending video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that winning the BBNaija show would make her feel like she had finally put all her enemies to shame.

The All-Stars champion also touched on how winning would make her parents proud.

Source: Legit.ng