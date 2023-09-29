A Nigerian man living in the UK has lamented the endless rainfall he has witnessed in the European country

The man said he observed that it has been raining continuously for seven days, a situation that has resulted in cold

He said the most surprising thing to him is that there is still electricity despite the endless rainfall

A Nigerian man living in the UK wondered why there is still electricity in the area where he resides despite endless rainfall.

The man said it has been raining in his area for seven days, but he noticed there was still power supply despite the downpour.

The man said despite rainfall, there was still power supply. Photo credit: TikTok/@demopumpin.

Source: UGC

He hilariously joked that the transformer supplying power to the area should not spoil.

Nigerian man living in the UK says it has been raining for seven days

The man was talking from his Nigerian experience because the power supply goes off once it starts to rain back home.

Many of his followers, who also live in the UK, related well with what he was saying. They, too, said they used to forget that they were no longer in Nigeria and still think light would go off during rainfalls.

The funny video was posted by @demopumpin.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of Nigerian man in the UK

@Honey_suckle said:

"This was me last week. I was watching a movie and it started raining. In my head, I said they will soon take light."

@Micheal Davidson said:

"Yes ooo! And the weather is cold and the wind too."

@desire said:

"Same here in Sweden. I don’t understand this summer at all."

Man living in Canada buys a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who moved to Canada bought his first car after one month.

The man claimed he used his one month's salary to pay for the car. He proudly showed off the beautiful Honda car in a video he posted on TikTok.

Experts, however, cast doubts on his claims as they said it could be hard to buy a car in Canada with only a month's salary.

Source: Legit.ng