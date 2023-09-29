A lady who sleeps with an inflatable mattress made a video to show people what it looks like when the air goes down

The video, which has attracted millions of engagement, shows that the mattress started to deflate and sink inside at about 3am

The lady woke up and decided to pump the inflatable mattress again to make it firmer and stronger for her body

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A lady woke up at night to refill the air in her inflatable mattress, and the noise filled the entire apartment.

In a short video posted on TikTok by @kiki2blunt, the lady was asleep and noticed that the air in the mattress had gone down.

The lady filled her mattress with air around 3am. Photo credit: TikTok/@kiki2blunt.

Source: TikTok

She was still on the bed as she refilled it with air. It gradually went back to its normal rectangular shape.

Lady shows off her inflatable mattress on TikTok

The inflatable mattress made so much noise, and people remarked that the noise could affect the lady's neighbours.

After she refilled it, it returned to its normal position, and she continued her sleep after putting off the switch.

Many people in the comment section said they love the mattress and that they also use the same type.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of inflatable mattress

@Selene asked:

"Why does everyone seem to have an air mattress as a permanent bed?"

@wings said:

"Not me watching this on my air mattress."

@HoodHumanitarian commented:

"I used to have mine halfway filled so it felt like a waterbed."

@what’sinaname said:

"So this is what my upstairs neighbour is doing. I always thought he was vacuuming."

Lady gets pregnant after sleeping with gateman

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman slept with the gateman and got pregnant.

Her husband travelled to Dubai, where he spent eight months. Unknown to him, his wife was busy having an affair with their gateman in his absence.

When he returned, he was surprised to see his wife pregnant. He lamented that he was angry when he saw the pregnancy. He said many people begged him not to chase his wife away.

Source: Legit.ng