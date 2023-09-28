A hilarious TikTok video shows a toddler’s priceless reaction after trying lime for the first time and feeling its sour and bitter taste

The adorable boy was sitting on a sofa with a sliced lime in his hand, and he bravely took a bite of the citrus fruit

He was so shocked by the tangy flavour of the lime that he jumped up and slammed the sofa with his hand, expressing his displeasure

A funny video on TikTok captures the hilarious moment when a cute toddler tries lime for the first time and is shocked by its acidic and bitter taste.

The video shows the little boy sitting comfortably on a sofa, holding a juicy slice of lime.

Boy's reactions after tasting lime goes viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@lilchamp_ephraim

Source: TikTok

He looks curious and excited as he takes a big bite of the green fruit, expecting a sweet and refreshing flavor.

However, as soon as he tastes the lime, his face changes dramatically.

He is so stunned by the sour and sharp taste that he stands up abruptly and bangs the sofa with his hand, showing his disgust and frustration.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, attracting thousands of views and comments from entertained users who can relate to the toddler’s experience.

Watch the video below:

Little baby tastes lime for first time, takes big bite, makes funny face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a cute baby girl tried lime for the first time in her life. Her hilarious reaction was captured on camera and shared on TikTok.

The video shows the curious baby waiting for a taste of a slice of lime held by her mother.

She then brings it to her mouth and takes a big bite, expecting a sweet and juicy treat.

