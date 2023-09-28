A woman's smooth moves on the dance floor did not end well, as she landed on the floor with her bum

A video of her crash captured public attention as people wondered why she fell the way she did

Even those who were present at the scene watched helplessly when they noticed the woman falling

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A woman fell embarrassingly to the floor while dancing in public in the presence of many onlookers.

She was dancing happily, and it looked like she was having a good time when the unexpected incident happened.

People were surprised because of how the lady lost control and fell. Photo credit: Instagram/@kingtundeednut.

Source: Instagram

Many people watched and enjoyed her funny moves as she danced. They even filmed her with their phones, but she suddenly lost control.

Chubby woman staggers and falls while dancing in public

After she lost balance, she staggered backwards until she crashed and hit her backside forcefully on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The people watching had the look of surprise written all over their faces after the dancer fell.

After the video was posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, many wondered why the woman fell the way she did because she did not stumble on anything.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react as woman falls while dancing

@kele.eze said:

"Overload."

@obmax2 said:

"Those big backside always have a disadvantage in the future because of the weight."

@scoobynero commented:

"This one na that Aunty! They never ever shine complete, they must sha embarrass us at the end."

@liii_03 remarked:

"When the elders learn the dancing step of the young, this happens. I hope nothing happens to her."

@sero_bewise said:

"The heavy load dragged her down backwards."

@goldenagbayi commented:

"Not me thinking she was giving them some dance lessons."

@wisdomlite93 said:

"If you watched more than once and laughed twice let me know."

@officialugologo said:

"Big mama."

Lady goes viral because of her nice native dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced beautifully to the sound of traditional music.

The beautiful lady took to the dance floor after hearing the irresistible sound of traditional drums.

Her dance impressed many Instagram users who confessed that she took them back to their traditional roots.

Source: Legit.ng