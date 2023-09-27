A dog got seriously angry and pursued a man who gave it medical shots in a TikTok video that has gone viral

Two persons who appeared to be the owners of the giant dog held it as the man delivered the medical jabs

But shortly after he was done and the dog was let go, it sped off in pursuit of the man who ran away with speed

A man who gave an injection to a dog escaped with speed as the pet wanted to attack him.

The dog was restrained by its owners when the man delivered the jabs and quickly retreated to safety.

The dog chased the man with speed, and he ran away. Photo credit: TikTok/@remyeasterling.

Source: TikTok

The man who injected the dog appears to be a veterinary doctor who was aware that the dog would pursue him.

Man escapes with speed after injecting a dog

This may be why he ran out of the gate immediately when he pulled the syringe out of the dog's body.

When the owners of the dog allowed it to go, it ran with speed and started pursuing the vet, who by then had gone far.

A caption on the funny TikTok video stated that it is dangerous to give a dog an injection. The video was posted by @remyeasterling.

Reactions as dog chases man who gave it an injection

@Thursday said:

"I want to see the video of the Veterinarian running."

@Error said:

"The dog be like: Let me tell you something, let me tell you something!"

@misunderstood.soul said:

"He was coming for blood."

@Smile said:

"Rumour has it that the dog is still looking for the vet."

@Mahed commented:

"You better watch out. It forgives but never forgets."

@Kevin said:

"Bro knew its target immediately."

@tpyjelwio38167 asked:

"How did he know it was him?"

@Starboitino said:

"Don’t run. Wait for the dog first, please I wan to check something."

Dog stays with owner at hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a dog stayed at a hospital to keep its owner company.

When the man was discharged from the hospital, he said the dog helped bring him out of boredom.

People on social media praised the dog and called it wise.

