A TikTok video showing a woman getting a generous bonus from her boss for 20 years of service has become an online sensation

The woman was presented with thousands of dollars in cash as a reward for her loyalty and hard work

The total sum was $20,000, roughly 15 million in Nigerian naira, and she was so overwhelmed with gratitude that she nearly burst into tears

A heartwarming video that captured the moment a woman received a huge cash bonus from her boss for her two decades of service has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The woman, who worked as a loyal and diligent employee for 20 years, was surprised with a stack of banknotes as a token of appreciation from her employer.

The woman, who was not expecting the surprise, was almost moved to tears.

15 million reward from employer to woman after 20 years of service

The total amount of money she got was a whopping $20,000, which is an enormous sum in any currency. In Nigerian naira, it was a staggering N15 million.

She was so touched by the generous gesture that she could hardly hold back her tears of joy and gratitude.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the boss for the reward and some commented that the biggest gift they have ever gotten from their employers was a burger.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered 100,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Yassy_Apu reacted:

"I won a Starbucks gift card with no money on it at work once."

@justin skinner341 said:

"This is the way it should be. Kudos to the doctors and business owners that understand the value of their work."

@Chupasguey951 wrote:

"But did she get a gold name tag from Walmart like I did."

@JamesAguilar commented:

I have been with my company for 10years in August bet I get another burger card."

@Kuberan36477474 also commented:

"Made my day man."

@wholesome64748484:

"Ayee glad it made your daykeep up the positivity don't let nobody get you down."

@user8292662470209:

"This is reward for humanity."

@user4748484848:

"I am totally unappreciated in my job, wish I had an employer like this,, well done guys."

@Bigbong1055:

"1 month salary for them Doctors so good for her."

@user47484884:

"I wonder how much that was in total."

