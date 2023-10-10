A video of some children in a dance school hugging and posing beside Davido has taken social media by storm

The heartwarming video shared via the TikTok app garnered praises from netizens over the singer's support for the children

In the clip, the children dressed in uniform screamed excitedly while hugging the singer and posing for photos

Some agile children were over the moon as they got the chance to hug and take photos with ace singer, Davido.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @nez3rr, captured Davido posing with a group of kids and sharing hugs with them.

School children hug Davido excitedly Photo credit: @nez3rr/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The infectious joy and camaraderie displayed in the video resonated deeply with viewers, spreading positivity and delight across social media platforms.

School children overjoyed as they meet Davido, dance to his song together

The emotional clip showed the children in a dance school wearing their uniforms while standing beside the singer who showcased his solidarity with their cause.

The energetic dance routine to his song “feel” highlighted the power of music and dance as tools for empowerment and self-expression.

Netizens gush over video of children hugging and snapping with Davido

Netizens have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for Davido, citing his down-to-earth nature as a key reason for their unwavering support.

@jenberry commented:

“Tell me why I would stop loving Davido.”

@adajicomfort reacted:

“OBO no go minus lai lai.”

@vivianagena commented:

“Omo my love for Davido is endless.”

@Adefisoye said:

“What is the name of this school I wan go back to school.”

@francisjanet499 reacted:

“OBO is too humble.”

@Benny Baby said:

“30BG for life.”

