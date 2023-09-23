A young man who met Mohbad's son for the first time shared an emotional video about the encounter

The man prayed for the late Nigeria singer in death as he said that he missed Mohabad so much

Many Nigerians who were pained that Mohabad's son had become fatherless prayed that he would overcome all life's challenges

A young Nigerian man has got many people emotional when he posted a video about meeting Mohabd's child for first time.

The man (@daniwizzy4) carried the KPK crooner's baby and smiled into the camera. He said that he missed the singer.

Mohbad's son laughed and played. Photo source: @daniwizzy4

Mohbad's son played

He added in another clip that the child also would miss him. The young man prayed that the Pariwo singer would continue to rest in peace.

Many people showed prayers on the son's head as they said he would live longer than his father.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen Belly said:

"I cover Mohbad son with the blood of Jesus Amen."

@.Beckylight said:

"God protection upon you imole Liam."

Alhajijalloh90 said:

"If mohbad come back to life today, we will forget wizkid and Davido for the rest of our life."

Habolore said:

"How will this little boy no get father again yah allah no let evil hand touch this baby lord am begging you."

Quin ajoke said:

"As am looking at the innocent boy with the way his smiling I can’t control my tears."

Ajoke saod:

"What stop your father will not stop you because you are unstoppable and untouchable God's grace will always speak for you in all your growth."

Teju Irorun said:

"This is the only achievement he left behind, so painful."

Kim Praise said:

"God will protect you light of the world, you will prosper injn."

Lady cried for Mohabad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment a lady remained inconsolable as she mourned Mohbad on a busy street.

The lady wore all black as she carried the musician's framed photo and knelt on a bare floor. Her mourning got many people emotional. Passersby could not help but take a long look at the lady.

Source: Legit.ng