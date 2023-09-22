A young man who completed his first solo flight rejoiced with his colleagues and friend at aviation school

The man was drenched in water as he sat laughing while his shirt was also torn as a mark of celebration

Among those who reacted to his video on TikTok were those who thought he was celebrating his birthday

A student pilot who flew his first plane without anyone coaching him was massively celebrated by his friends.

The man (@chrismikindo) sat on the floor as one of his friends poured water on his head, not minding he was still in his uniform.

The man's friend poured water on him. Photo source: @chrismikindo

Source: TikTok

He smiled in joy during the celebration. The shoulder parts of his white shirt were also torn as a mark of progress in his aviation studies.

Many people who reacted to his video understood that he was celebrated for completing his first solo flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Riggan said:

"I guess he made what they call solo flight am I ryt?"

Koketso Mogotlane said:

"Those don't have a clue about Solo Flight please let's gather here, and someone who knows will explain to us."

MillyScentGee said:

"Congratulations on your first solo flight."

jessymcanthony said:

"Congrats on your 1st solo flight."

.vic91 said:

"Having friends who can celebrate your success is rare... congratulations....May God always protect you."

nakayembapauline joked:

"Is this the reason to why i missed my fright anyway congratulations be."

stevehitech said:

"Pipo are tearing ur shirt and u are laughing."

jamm said:

"Welcome to the big boys club."

Carol Gati Mwita asked:

"How did you go back home."

Kid reacted during first flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, @precious_959, surprised her daughter with her first flight. She gave the kid an opportunity to travel by air.

While they were on the aeroplane in a video, the kid looked out the window to see how far they were from the ground. She looked scared after some seconds.

Source: Legit.ng