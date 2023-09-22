Global site navigation

Local editions

“Solo Flight”: Man Completes Flies Plane Without Help for 1st Time, Friends Pour Water on His Head
People

“Solo Flight”: Man Completes Flies Plane Without Help for 1st Time, Friends Pour Water on His Head

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young man who completed his first solo flight rejoiced with his colleagues and friend at aviation school
  • The man was drenched in water as he sat laughing while his shirt was also torn as a mark of celebration
  • Among those who reacted to his video on TikTok were those who thought he was celebrating his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A student pilot who flew his first plane without anyone coaching him was massively celebrated by his friends.

The man (@chrismikindo) sat on the floor as one of his friends poured water on his head, not minding he was still in his uniform.

Aviation school in Nigeria/Student flew plane.
The man's friend poured water on him. Photo source: @chrismikindo
Source: TikTok

He smiled in joy during the celebration. The shoulder parts of his white shirt were also torn as a mark of progress in his aviation studies.

Many people who reacted to his video understood that he was celebrated for completing his first solo flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Riggan said:

"I guess he made what they call solo flight am I ryt?"

Koketso Mogotlane said:

"Those don't have a clue about Solo Flight please let's gather here, and someone who knows will explain to us."

MillyScentGee said:

"Congratulations on your first solo flight."

jessymcanthony said:

"Congrats on your 1st solo flight."

.vic91 said:

"Having friends who can celebrate your success is rare... congratulations....May God always protect you."

nakayembapauline joked:

"Is this the reason to why i missed my fright anyway congratulations be."

stevehitech said:

"Pipo are tearing ur shirt and u are laughing."

jamm said:

"Welcome to the big boys club."

Carol Gati Mwita asked:

"How did you go back home."

Kid reacted during first flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, @precious_959, surprised her daughter with her first flight. She gave the kid an opportunity to travel by air.

While they were on the aeroplane in a video, the kid looked out the window to see how far they were from the ground. She looked scared after some seconds.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel