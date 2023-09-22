A Nigerian kid gave her parents and photographer a big issue when she was dressed for her birthday photoshoot

Not wanting anything on her head, the kid kept yanking off her wig and head tie whenever she was given one

The mother said the child gave them a lot of trouble before they could get anything from the session

A mother shared a video that captured the stress she went through preparing her little daughter for a birthday photoshoot.

The kid yanked off her wig each time her mother and the photographer tried to make her wear one.

The kid removed her wig as soon as her mother wore it for her. Photo source: @azeezah232

Source: TikTok

Dramatic birthday photoshoot

The baby did not allow anything to stay on her head. When she was given a headgear, she removed that too.

Her mother (@azeezah232) said they went through a lot during the session. Many said that the kid just wanted her head to be free.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adeyemiarinola8 said:

"Nar by force the baby want to use her natural beauty u dey disturb her warn yourself."

Black dude said:

"Upcoming understanding girlfriend."

HOUSEOFRAY said:

"This child is the definition of they don’t use to touch my head."

Sophia said:

"She don master the way to remove the wig."

Oreoluwakitan said:

"I can’t stop laughing alone, na by force."

LoloEmpire said:

"Mummy is it by force to look pretty?"

Opaola shukurat Omobola said:

"She didn’t want anything on her head."

Omolola20 said:

"This is the real definition of I will show you shege."

Tomiwa money said:

"This is the mean of don’t suffocate my brain many more year to witness honey."

mhizhardeyharyour said:

"See me shouting hah hah when the baby dey remove the wig."

Mayorprenuer said:

"Thank God I no later buy this wig, cause I was thinking nah like dis my baby will be doing."

Source: Legit.ng