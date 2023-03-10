A touching video of an aged woman braiding her hair for the first time in 10 years has gone viral on TikTok

Her hair was short, scanty with empty patches, and most of her frontal hair had already been pulled out

The hairstylist assured her that even with the state of her hair, it could still be braided, and she accomplished that

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Throughout human history, women have painstakingly used different products and ways to maintain, style and care for their hair, and any alterations in the negative are often hard to reverse.

When the hair begins to cut, fall out and leave patches on the scalp, wigs are usually the go-to solution.

Cancer survivor braids her hair after a decade. Photo Credit: @vavaasatisfaction

Source: TikTok

A cancer survivor had short, uneven, light hair with many patches on her scalp. Owing to this, she was forced to use wigs for the past 10 years.

Fortunately, she met a hairstylist at a hair salon who assured her that even with the state of her hair, it could still be braided.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She couldn't help but shed a few tears as she was about to get her hair braided for the first time in a decade.

The hairstylist certainly knew her art because, true to her words, she braided the hair with hair extensions and attachments.

It was neat all-sided braids with a side parting. She applied oil to each of the lines on the braids and then used a hair treatment before cleaning it off, revealing gleaming hair. She indeed restored the woman's glow and youth.

Social media reactions

@gellakiri asked:

"What's the name of the oil please? Seems like a miracle worker."

@pnwsickofyou wrote:

"I literally gasped at the reveal of the braids in front not even halfway done. You did an amazing job. she looks gorgeous."

@donnamomma624 commented:

"Skills."

@slsmile1 wrote:

"The confidence you just gave her back...you are a blessing."

@crj544 commented:

"It's people like you, that the world need more of."

@saltiestsardine said:

"As a person who isn't black, does this give you headaches? How much does it hurt 0/10 and do you get used to it?"

@thathorrormomma said:

"That's more than just braids. That's self confidence and freedom and probably a bit of her youth you gave her back. This is great."

@loopsandlavenderco commented:

"Oh my gosh! I'm so happy for her! Beautiful job!"

@brookdoitbetter said:

"This is skill but why would u braid that? Just gonna break the hair off more."

@makenatethegreat said:

"OUTSTANDING."

@i_heart_hot_mums7 said:

"So I'm white and idk if this is rude to ask but how do you wash braids? I'd really like to be educated on braid care so that I can be more inclusive."

@sailorvanity wrote:

"I just know she walked out a whole new person full of confidence great job!!"

@mrsjackson20152016 commented:

"The oil afterwards just sealed the deal."

@zachmesquit wrote:

"Wow!"

@hiraethmaria wrote:

"You are amazing!"

@great_dane_adventures87 commented:

"That's beautiful."

@natasjajorgensen said:

"Wow this is amazing."

@clairehillerthorn said:

"Talent!!!"

@lindershappyplace said:

"That is amazing!!"

@bellaiscool259 said:

"That looks so painful."

@kayla_lud wrote:

"That's beautiful!!!!"

@oliver_chester wrote:

"You not only gave her braids, you gave her compassion, kindness and confidence. You are AMAZING."

Watch the video below:

Woman changes hairstyle after 21 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful woman has amazed people online after flaunting her new look. For 21 years, she had been carrying the same dreadlocks hairstyle but finally decided that it was time to make a change.

The determined woman visited a barber's shop and the workers began cutting down the dreads one after the other. Fortunately, when the barber was done, it came out perfect as she didn't only look beautiful, but way younger than she was.

Krewkutz shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "These are Ever Changing Times. After 21 Years. She said it was time. Drop some L’s in the comments & help me let this Queen know she’s Gowjusssss."

Source: Legit.ng