A Nigerian lady inspired many with her success story as she built a beautiful multi-tenement house

The landlady said after she took a break from the building project, God blessed her, and work continued

The house was built to taste with POP ceilings, and the building had what looked like Swiss roofing tiles

A lady who was a tenant for many years made it and invested money into building a house.

The lady (@searchfordreal_ladyp) said not only would she stop paying rent, but she would be making more money as the multi-apartments would be rented out to people.

The house had scaffolding around it. Photo source: @searchfordreal_ladyp

Source: TikTok

How lady became a homeowner

Her TikTok video showed when the building foundation was being done. Sometime around November 2022, the project took a break and resumed later.

The lady danced when the house was roofed. She showed people the interior decor. It was amazing inside.

ani—taa said:

"Biggest congratulations. I tap from this amen."

Another lady built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is the property's owner, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Source: Legit.ng