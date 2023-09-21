A Nigerian man caught attention on TikTok because of the way he decorated his bike to look neat and attractive

He was spotted riding the bike around town and playing native music, showing how happy he was

People are reacting to the video on TikTok as they appreciate the man for creating his own level of happiness

A man who decorated his bike and made it look very attractive has gone viral on TikTok.

A video posted by @user9881737992327bao shows how the man went the extra mile to make the bike luxurious.

The man rode his bike around town with pride. Photo credit: TikTok/@user9881737992327bao.

In the video, the man was riding the bike with so much pride and dignity as music played in the background.

The bike looks so neat that it would be hard to come across it and not take a second look.

The bike is adorned with many colourful stickers, and it was neatly washed before the video was recorded.

Those who saw the video said the man created his own happiness by making his bike to be the way he wanted.

But others said his kind of people likes life in the village and never gets to leave.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a man and his neat bike

@Kellybillionz said:

"This kind people no dey commot for village."

@Signature651 said:

"Life no hard na you dey pressure yourself."

@mrdon261 commented:

"If this guy buy a car, problem go dey ooo."

@Kelvin said:

"Being contented with what you have is another level of happiness, your life is always soft and simple."

@josephonyeka said:

"As a passenger, I can't claim your bike... never."

@victor081011 reacted:

"Na you dey stress yourself to buy Benz, you can turn your bicycle to benz."

@Babe said:

"The stickers alone done cost pass the bike."

@realkamso commented:

"Be proud of what you have."

Source: Legit.ng