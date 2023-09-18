A lady who bought a blender online was shocked when the delivery came, and it was a small toy blender

Warning social media users to be careful about how they pay for things online, she examined the toy in her hand

People found her experience quite funny, as some shared their related experiences of ordering things online

A Nigerian lady was surprised when she got a delivery of a toy blender after ordering a real blender online.

Showing off the miniature home appliance, the lady warned people to be careful about paying online for things.

The lady examined the toy blender in her hand. Photo source: @i_amric.h

Source: TikTok

Lady got toy blender

The toy was built exactly like an actual blender. She examined the toy's edges in her hand in a funny way.

She made more videos on her page to show people the blender photo tn the website before she made the order.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Audrey Ewoe wondered:

"Wait how much did u pay for this?"

eddie joked:

"At least you can blend one pepper."

Shannel De Amazing (Mrs Dery) said:

"I think u choose the cheapest price."

Kjbrainiac said:

"The blender itself can be blended."

glorynaakoshie said:

"Use it as a key holder wai."

Dzigbordi said:

"Na so my friend buy toy sewing machine for 500gh."

Stitch joked:

"How much? I need 2 for my children."

Baby girl said:

"It sample , wait they will bring the actual blender ok."

Rita Ora II said:

"I remember ordering lamp. It just the same size."

@Bazaah said:

"Abeg my daughter needs one..she couldn't make her soup ..so if u can share."

_el_ said:

"You receive blender abi you no recieve blender."

ewurama_asabea said:

"I remember my ordeal 2018 I ordered air cooler online. The dispatch brought it in a brown envelope."

