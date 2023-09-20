Senior Pastor of Christ Apostolic World End-Time Rival Ministry (CAWERM), Prophet Olusegun Adebayo, has shared a revelation God gave him about the late Mohbad

Adebayo claimed that God told him those behind the death of the 27-year-old singer would not "stay in this life again"

In a video, the cleric said the deceased's father was bewitched, and Mohbad wouldn't have died if God's face was sought

Prophet Olusegun Adebayo, the senior pastor of Christ Apostolic World End-Time Rival Ministry (CAWERM), has spoken on God's revelation regarding late Mohbad's untimely demise.

According to the cleric, God told him Mohbad's father is aware of those responsible for his son's death.

Prophet Olusegun Adebayo claimed Mohbad's father knows those behind his son's demise. Photo Credit: Prophet Segun Adebayo TV, Premium Times

Source: Facebook

The cleric made the statements in Yoruba during a recent church program shared on his YouTube channel.

He claimed Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, was bewitched.

In his words:

"Those that killed that boy (Mohbad), his father that is bewitched.

"God told me, do you know that his father is aware of those that killed the boy. When the boy left the kingdom of darkness, saying he was no longer interested, his father was bewitched."

Prophet Adebayo shares what Mohbad's father should have done

He described Mohbad as 'glory' and added that the breath of God was in him and shared what the late singer's dad should have done while also pointing at security agencies in his demise.

"What his father should have done was to carry him around to seek the face of the Lord. He wouldn't have died.

"Nigeriah. Ah! And they killed a glory. The boy is a glory. The breath of God was in him. They are many. They have been doing it for a very long time. Those who are part of the security agencies are members of this secret society and that was why they were unable to answer him...

"God said those that killed him, they can't stay in this life again."

Watch the video below:

Prophet Olusegun Adebayo's prophecy causes stir

@fadojutimikayode13 said:

"I wonder how the parent of this guy can't protect him ,a big glory like this."

@carlosseyi769 said:

"Oga prophet calm down wetin God didn't tell u don't forge it..

"Mind ur words ooo."

@oluremiehalaiye2499 said:

"They will go an prepare against ur prophecy nothing will happen to them Tinubu is rulling us here with iron hand is alive.

"Baba beware of given prophecy .alagbara Ni awon yen."

Susan Anachia Ormenger said:

"Just the Play you and that your pastor when God catch the both of you,

"Una go Explain tire he did not see anything when he was about to died."

Gifted Gold said:

"Which one come be God is inside Mohbad. This man."

Queen Setumat said:

"Una don start God said.

"Before mohbad died God did not said. This pastor make una be careful and have the fear of God o."

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin says Mohbad was killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jeremiah Fufeyin, the head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Warri, said Mohbad was killed.

The cleric predicted the late singer’s spirit would haunt those who killed him. He said this while speaking to his congregation:

“Mohbad’s death is not an ordinary death, and his spirit is going to trouble the people that killed him, and the truth will come out.”

Prophet Jeremiah also promised to “climb a mountain” to ensure Mohbad gets justice.

Source: Legit.ng