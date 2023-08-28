A heartwarming video of a husband who flew to the UK to surprise his beloved wife has warmed hearts.

The husband had told his wife to go to the airport to pick up something from his friend on his behalf.

When she arrived at the airport, she was stunned to see her husband coming out of the plane and ran to embrace him with joy and excitement.

A video that captured the emotional reunion of a husband and wife in the UK has gone viral on TikTok.

The husband, who had been away from his wife for a long time, decided to surprise her with a spontaneous visit.

He told his wife that he had sent something to her through his friend, who was arriving at the airport.

He asked her to go there and collect it from him. Little did she know that the friend was her husband, who had boarded the plane to see her.

When she reached the airport, she was shocked and overjoyed to see her husband walking out of the plane with a big smile.

She ran towards him and hugged him tightly, expressing her happiness and gratitude for his surprise.

The video showed the genuine love and affection between the couple, who had missed each other dearly.

The video also touched the hearts of many TikTok users, who praised the husband for his romantic gesture and wished the couple all the best.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 10,000 likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video video below:

