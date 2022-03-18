A Nigerian comedian, Chief Obi, expressed his profound surprise at a robot making deliveries without anybody visibly driving it

In a short video shared on Instagram, the robot could be seen moving away from others that were packed and awaiting their mission

Some Nigerians online said that in as much as it is a good development, many people will lose their jobs to the robot

A Nigerian comedian, Chief Obi, was surprised to see a robot making automated deliveries in the US.

In a video reshared by @instablog9ja, the man voiced his surprise as he saw an autopiloted delivery vehicle moving by the sideway to complete a task.

The robot moved seamlessly as a man in a uniform tailed it. Photo source: @chief_obi

Pristine society

Not too far off, there were some delivery robots parked and awaiting orders for the day. Everything was in order.

Nigerians who reacted to the video had a lot to say as many of them hailed the technological advancement.

Watch the video below (swipe):

It will not eat people's food

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

abisolatiny said:

"Nigeria is still in the past."

saidonpy said:

"At least this robot no go ask me to greet am before e gimme my package."

callmedamy said:

"Atleast robot no go Dey chop people chicken before Dey deliver am."

flawless_apartments said:

"I’m seeing unemployment sha."

dr_berniceochoyi

"In Nigeria both the robot and parcel will never be seen again."

oluwakemi._o said:

"Robot don hijack job employment."

officialdanielrolland said:

"If Nigeria reach this level make everybody bend."

__spicybeans_ said:

"Atleast the machines won’t be eating part of my food."

