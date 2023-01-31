A Nigerian man has posted a video showing the bundles of N5 notes he got when he went to the bank to withdraw money

According to the man, he got the money from a commercial bank where there were no higher naira denominations

Nigerians have been finding it increasingly difficult to get the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes

A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the naira notes he was given when he went to a commercial bank.

According to the man, he was given only N5 notes when he went to a branch of his bank to withdraw some cash.

The man was issued 8 bundles of N5 notes. Photo credit: TikTok/@storymustchange55.

Man displays 8 bundles of N5 notes bank gave him

A video he posted on Tiktok shows the man lamenting with bundles of N5 notes in his hands.

The amount he withdrew was not clear, but he was seen in the video clutching 8 bundles of N5 notes.

He said his bank issued the notes to him and it obviously means there were no higher denominations at the branch where he went.

Nigerians have been finding it increasingly difficult to access the newly introduced N200, N500 and N1000 notes. The video was posted by @storymustchange55.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Egbe Adebukola said:

"Oh boy you are a rich guy."

@user5232466410118 commented:

"Later later five Naira get value. Glory but for God. I pray for u that wht will happen that will make your life get value God will do it Amen."

@ARTHUR said:

"Life is getting better now."

@Ifeyinwa Eucharia Uyanneh said:

"Dis one na punishment."

@hammed Aminat reacted:

"You should be thanking God you even see N5 collect."

@ADUNNI ADE said:

"5 naira later get value, make I no loose hope."

@user9973819636447 said:

"Mr Man you want it that's why you collected it why complaining?"

@Ojuolape Oloyede said:

"At least you have cash at hand."

Video of angry Nigerian man inside a bank

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an angry man threatened to scatter a commercial bank over new naira notes.

The man was not allowed to enter the bank because of the crowd, so he got angry.

The bank security manning the entrance door called his bluff and refused to allow him in.

