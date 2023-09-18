A young Nigerian man is currently full of joy because he has finally built a new house for himself

He posted a short video on TikTok to celebrate and show the beautiful house to his followers on the platform

The man knelt and lifted his hands when he got to the gate of the house, expressing his joy over the achievement

A Nigerian man is over the moon after successfully completing work on his house.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, @favour__star showed the entire building, which looked like a mansion.

The man knelt down in joy after walking into the new house. Photo credit: TikTok/@favour_star.

He invited people and took them on a tour of the building, showing what he had achieved.

Before he walked into the house, the man knelt and lifted his hands in joy.

Man moves into his new house, rejoices in TikTok video

He was seen in one of the rooms in the building as he danced and rejoiced while holding a young lady.

The man said:

"Thanks to you all who are congratulating me. I believe 50 person from here are getting their congratulation before this year ending."

The video of the new house went viral after he posted it on TikTok. Many of his followers congratulated him and prayed for the same favour.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate man who built big house

@userRaphaelgee said:

"Congratulations bro more wining."

@Alisha Slattery commented:

"Congratulations. Lord let mine be next."

@precious002 said:

"Big congratulations to you man."

@crybaby said:

"I tap from these blessings. Congrats bro."

@favouritebaby said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessings."

Man posts photo of house N1 million can build it

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man posted a photo of a fine house on Twitter.

The man, Maliq Ifeoluwa, said if one already had a parcel of land, the house would cost nothing more than N1 million. The house looks small, but its beauty caught the attention of his followers.

The house generated reactions from many Twitter users, with some of them doubting that N1 million could complete the house.

Building experts also cast doubts on the claim, saying he was not saying the truth.

Source: Legit.ng