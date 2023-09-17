The Nigerian man who embarked on a reading marathon has crossed the 100-hour mark, and he has vowed not to stop

The book enthusiast John Obot is aiming to read for 145 hours, and he started on September 9 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Obot posted photos of the event on Facebook to update his followers and fans and said he is pressing forward to the final minute

The man reading books in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has crossed 100 hours, and he is still pushing.

Literary enthusiast, John Obot embarked on the journey on September 9 and vowed to devour many books for 145 hours straight.

John Obot has read for N100 hours so far. Photo credit: Facebook/John Obot.

Source: Facebook

Obot, in an earlier interview, had told Legit.ng that his aim is to use his reading marathon to raise awareness about the importance of reading.

He also said he was motivated to make the record-breaking attempt by the success of Hilda Baci, who was confirmed by the Guinness World Records as a record holder after her cooking marathon in May.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

John Obot reads books for 100 hours in Uyo

In a new Facebook post on Saturday, September 16, Obot announced that his reading marathon had crossed the 100-hour mark.

His words:

"Just like yesterday, the marathon that began with one small second, minute, and hour, has drifted steadily toward the finish line. Despite the huge challenges and setbacks encountered on this journey, I feel deep-seated excitement when the clock hit 100 hours at 5:00 p.m. today. The thunderous applause and wild excitement from spectators when I smashed the 100-hour landmark breathed in me, a deep sense of confidence that indeed with determination, we can do wonders."

The current record for the longest reading marathon is held by Rysbai Isakov from Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, Rysbai spent 124 hours reading, and his reading marathon took place in Bursa, Turkey, from 22 to 27 September 2022.

Man to watch movies for 121 hours

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man got approval from the Guinness World Records to watch movies for 121 hours.

The man said the movie-watching marathon will take place in Ekiti state.

If the man succeeds, he will be setting a new world record.

Source: Legit.ng