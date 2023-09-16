A young Nigerian man has shared a video to reveal his experience with some young girls in Lagos traffic

In the hilarious video shared via the TikTok app, the girls were seen dancing and vibing to the music playing in his car

At one point, one of the girls stuck out her tongue and requested shisha while stretching her hands inside his car

A Nigerian man has caused a serious buzz online after sharing his experience with a group of girls on the road.

In the video shared via TikTok, the three girls were seen dancing and vibing to the music that was playing in the man's car.

Girls approach man in traffic Photo credit: @mypresident01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shocked over audacity of young girls he met on the road

One of the girls boldly requested for 'Shisha' from the man and stuck out her tongue to attract his attention.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who referred to them as 'upcoming slay queens'.

He wrote:

"Nothing person no go see for Lagos traffic."

Reactions trail hilarious video

@Marv said:

"These go do pass buba girl and Aunty Moyo oh... Wahala."

@anteenarr wrote:

"Unprivileged baddies."

@Kenechukwu said:

The one Wen say güve me shisha that one men don they cArry her they go house from that traffic."

@Woman leader added:

"Give me shishar ashowo dey hungry me."

@Ginikizy said:

"That girl wey Dey like her lips go turn lowkey baddie."

@elladavina5 said:

"Eiiiii the way she stuck out her tongue."

@ernestinaaddolamp wrote:

"No one is talking about their beauty."

@tsalhayahaya added:

"This one na dead oooo future slay queen."

@giftreign292 replied:

"Baddies loading."

@Priscilla reacted:

"Ashewo dey that girl eye the one asking for shisha."

@patsy958 wrote:

"This one saying give me shisha fear am o see her tongue."

@adam danlami said:

"I think the other girl that's saying gimme shisha maybe that's her own way of saying I be ashawo low-key."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng