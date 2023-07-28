A Nigerian lady has proudly taken to social media to showcase the messages she got from her mother-in-law

The excited lady said she really did hit the jackpot in terms of mothers-in-law and described hers as the best

Screenshots of the heartwarming messages her thoughtful mother-in-law sent her melted hearts online

A Nigerian lady, identified as Amarachukwu Obiora, has excitedly sang the praises of her husband's mum on social media.

Amarachukwu did this by showcasing some of the numerous WhatsApp messages showing how caring and loving her mother-in-law is.

Amarachi Obiora showed the messages her mother-in-law sent her. Photo Credit: @_lauramara

Source: TikTok

According to her, her mother-in-law is the best and she did hit the jackpot. In the chat, her mother-in-law occasionally sent her money for herself.

When she was sad, the doting woman showed concern, reiterating that her daughter-in-law's happiness was the ultimate for her.

It was observed that the woman also hyped her daughter-in-law anytime she shared her photos on her WhatsApp status. People gushed over the lovely relationship that exists between both women and celebrated the lady.

See her TikTok post here.

Netizens celebrate Amarachukwu

"Ure blessed biko,,,,my own mother Inlaw will call me morning afternoon and night to ask me how I’m doing,even to come carry food sef."

Gorgeouz Gorgeouz said:

"You’re lucky please does she have another son that is not married asking for myself."

lady_nuella said:

"God see mother in law oo, I bet my mom will be like this to my brothers wife, I pray my brothers bring good ladies oo."

smart0 said:

"This is an indication not to go or stay where you aren't love.

"I claim this type of mother in-law."

Debbie said:

"You gaz say what you added to your stew amarachi because this love is extra."

MimiCakes_SurpriseHub said:

"Ok this is literally my mother in-law and her mother ❤️my feet no de touch grand .I’m so happy seeing that they are still good mil enjoy Dear."

Sonita Geh said:

"Amarachi you don't know what the Lord has done for you my dear, go for thanksgiving."

Source: Legit.ng