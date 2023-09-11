Samson Folarin, a Nigerian journalist, applied for the Chevening scholarship four times before he finally got it in 2023

He faced several rejections and challenges along the way, but he did not give up and improved his essays and interview skills

He was initially on reserve, but he was later upgraded to conditional selection and offered a place to study Investigative Journalism at City, University of London

Samson Folarin, a Nigerian investigative journalist, had a dream of studying in the UK.

He applied for the Chevening scholarship, a prestigious programme funded by the UK government, four times before he finally got it.

After fourth attempt, he had his breakthrough. Photo credit: UGC

Samson’s journey to Chevening started in 2018, when he was inspired by his former colleague, Folashade Adebayo, who won the scholarship.

He wrote on Facebook:

"In 2018, I started applying for Chevening. I was not shortlisted for an interview on my first attempt. I was pained. In 2019, the result still turned out negative. I flunked again in 2020. That was when I decided I had had enough. It was over."

But in 2022, he changed his mind. He saw the advertisement for the scholarship again and wondered why he could not get it despite his impressive career credentials.

Prepared better

He watched some YouTube videos of Chevening scholars and noticed that they were confident and passionate about their fields of study.

He wrote his essays from scratch and highlighted his achievements and awards in investigative journalism.

"I poured out my passion for my country and what impact investigative journalism can make, with samples of my conquests. I told Chevening they needed me as much as I needed them."

In February 2023, he waited anxiously for the outcome of his application. He was relieved when nothing came in the first week. In the second week, he got an interview invitation.

He faced three panellists – a white man who joined via Zoom, and two others who were physically present.

"For days afterwards, I was immersed in the thought of my responses, what I could have added or said better, what the result would be, what I would do afterwards and how I would celebrate my selection."

He waited for months for the final result, hoping to be conditionally selected, which meant that he had secured a place in the scholarship programme.

The waiting moment

But when the result came out, he was not selected. He was on reserve, which meant that he had a slim chance of getting upgraded if someone dropped out or Chevening got more funds.

But on July 27, while he was on leave, he received an email from Chevening with the subject “Conditional Selection”.

He opened it with cautious excitement and read the words: “Dear Samson, Congratulations on being conditionally selected as a Chevening Scholar in what was a very competitive round this year.”

He was going to study Investigative Journalism at City, University of London, where he hoped to learn more skills and explore the UK culture.

