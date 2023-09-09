An oyinbo man who models his content on Nigerian street life and culture bought many things with $1

The man fed on snacks like sausage roll and puff before proceeding to eat spaghetti with beans and egg

Many Nigerians who watched his video doubted that he bought things that cheap, as some said he most probably got a discount

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An oyinbo man, Chris, who always makes cool videos promoting Nigeria and its people, has done another.

In a latest video, the man flashed a $1 note and said it was about N900 when converted to naira. He went on the street to snack and eat with it.

The man ate rice and spaghetti. Photo source: @authentic_traveling

Source: TikTok

Naira to dollar rates on the street

The man got a street sausage roll for N100. He then proceeded to feast on puff puff for the same amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After snacking, Chris bought rice, spaghetti, and beans with egg for N400. To spend his whole money, he got corn and other things.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

blessing said:

"Abeg na the same Nigeria I dey abi na another one."

theBestest said:

"You de get oyibo discount. only egg na 100# plus spag, plus beans ha!!!"

King Eunice said:

"Where you see corn and pear 100naira Abi coke 100naira, spag and beans 400 plus takeaway haba na."

Miss Stephanie said:

"Corn and pear, my absolute favorite."

Bolu wondered:

"That sausage is 100 naira?"

ovwighospencer259 said:

"Aswr 900 na e don buy full supermarket."

Ceedy Ekun said:

"The prices are inaccurate Biko!"

Betterpen said:

"Egg na 150 u too dey lie Chris."

Natalia | Career + Life said:

"I’m going to Nigeria life is cheaper."

tazmaane said:

"Good holidays day destination abi. waya, I'm coming too."

emaboss said:

"Like seriously u can actually eat full belle @ 900."

N30k provisions in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad, Chidera Stephen, showed the provisions she was able to get for N30,000 in a UK supermarket.

Filming her shopping, the lady got things like packs of chicken, drinks, fruits and other delicious groceries.

Nigerians said that she got a good bargain for her money. Some were amazed a pack of apple sold for a cheap amount.

Source: Legit.ng