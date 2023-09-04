A Nigerian man who sells puff puff was seen playing with hot vegetable oil as if he does not feel pain

In a video that has stirred many reactions on Twitter, the man put his hand in the fry basin oil and scooped out oil

He also fetched the oil with a ladle and poured it on his hand, making people ask if he still had feelings in his hand

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A man who fries puff puff for sale was seen dipping his hand into hot oil boiling on fire.

In a video posted on Twitter by Oluwadamilola, the young man surprised everyone with how he played with the oil.

The man played with hot oil while frying puff puff. Photo credit: Twitter/@therealdotun.

Source: Twitter

He was talking to a customer when he dipped his hand and scooped out some hot oil as if someone challenged him to do it.

The puff puff seller also used the ladle and scooped out some more oil, and then poured it on his hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerian man goes viral after playing with hot oil while frying puff puff

He was behaving as if he was washing his hand with the hot vegetable oil, and people wondered if he still had feelings in his right hand.

One Twitter user said the man should go for a medical check-up and treatment because the cells in his fingers may be dead.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as puff puff seller plays with hot vegetable oil

@Kachidey4you said:

"If this one hand reach your cheek, you're gone."

@iam_doctormayor said:

"I hope he doesn't use such a finger to do what I'm thinking again?"

@fadererah_ reacted:

"Bruh??!! How? Probably he doesn’t feel pain."

@Elladeyforyou said:

"His fatty tissue has been dēstroyed. He should go for treatment."

@sigma_le_enigma said:

"The passion and joy in his eyes need to be studied. Love it."

@Moe4Dem asked:

"Why would someone wash his hands inside food he wants to sell to the public?"

Video shows a groundnut seller dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a groundnut hawker danced by the roadside and entertained people.

The lady said she decided to be happy despite the many problems that may be facing her.

She danced with the tray of groundnut on her head, and the tray never fell.

Source: Legit.ng