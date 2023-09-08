A Nigerian graduate who studied at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, has become a crayfish seller

The lady, Akinjinrin Abisade Abigeal, is based in Uyo, where she supplies fish to her customers

She told Legit.ng that she has been in the business for less than a year, and it is lucrative if one has enough customers

A Nigerian graduate has turned to business, hustling hard to make ends meet.

The lady, Akinjinrin Abisade Abigeal, studied at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The crayfish seller is a graduate of Tai Solarin University of Education. Photo credit: Akinjinrin Abisade Abigeal.

Source: TikTok

Abigeal delved into the business of selling crayfish in both small and large quantities.

She is happy with the business as she is often seen aggressively marketing and creating awareness about it on TikTok.

Legit.ng spoke to Abigeal and she revealed that she is based in Uyo, where she supplies crayfish to her customers.

Tai Solarin University graduate joins family's crayfish business

The graduate noted that crayfish had been her family business, but she joined in January 2023.

She said the business is highly lucrative, especially if one has many customers.

Her words:

"I'm based in Uyo for now. I study adult education at Tai Solarin University of Education. It has been my family business, but I started in January."

In one of the videos she posted on TikTok, Abigeal was seen packaging the crayfish in readiness for shipping.

Watch the video below:

@oyekanusmanaminat said:

"This crayfish is so neat. Weldon."

@joyhammy said:

"So you mean una no dey put am maggi? Why e come dey sweet?"

@_lhexhy commented:

"So no any recipe for this thing and e go sweet. God dey cook o."

@TraJan said:

"At first I think say na spaghetti, omo hunger won finish me."

@dee_chi reacted:

"I first of all thought that it was cabbage and carrots."

Source: Legit.ng