A car taken from where it was parked in Canada has been found in West Africa after months of consistent search

The car was whisked away from a driveway in Toronto in 2022, and since then, the owner, Len Green, has never seen it again

When the car was discovered in Ghana, the owner's phone number was found in it and he was contacted immediately

A car taken from a driveway in Toronto, Canada, has been found where it was parked in Ghana.

The car was tracked by David Common, a journalist working for the Canadian news outlet CBC.

The owner of the car was contacted after it was found in Ghana. Photo credit: David Common/CBC.

Source: UGC

The original owner of the car is identified as Len Green, and his phone number was found in the vehicle.

He was surprised when the CBC journalist called him from Ghana and informed him where his car was parked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Car stolen from Toronto Canada found in Ghana 8,500km away from crime scene

The car was driven away from Toronto in 2022, and Lens never got the chance to know where the thieves took it until he was contacted that it had been found.

The journalist told the car owner on the phone:

"I'm calling from CBC News. We're doing an investigation into stolen vehicles, and I'm pretty sure I'm sitting in your vehicle in West Africa."

Lens responded with surprise after hearing that the thieves took the car some 8,500 kilometres away from where they stole it. A video of the moment was posted on TikTok by the CBC.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as car stolen in Canada is found in Ghana

@Victory said:

"My friend's Range Rover was stolen out of the drive, 8 months later the new one was stolen. car companies need to get it together."

@UJ commented:

"He doesn’t care insurance already got him covered."

@docyumyum said:

"So police and customs are involved in this kind of crime?"

@sky commented:

"Please, ship the car back to him."

Man scammed of N15 million

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man sold his cars and land to pay for a Canadian visa.

He paid an agent N15 million to help him work out the travel document.

But it appears his dreams will not come true because the person doing the visa for him has disappeared without a trace.

Source: Legit.ng