A man has lived in Canada for 57 years, and he is currently 79 years old, but he is still actively working

A video of the man was posted on TikTok, where he disclosed that he did not want to stay at home and wallow in self-pity

The man revealed that he has been working for only one company since he arrived in Canada as a young man

A man who moved to Canada when he was young still lives in the country 57 years later.

The man appeared in a video posted on TikTok by @omeally8, and he revealed that he is currently 79 years old.

The man has lived in Canada for 57 years and working for the same company. Photo credit: TikTok/@omeally8.

His current age means the man must have moved to Canada at the young age of 22.

Why man has been working for the same company in Canada

The man said he has been working for the same company since he arrived in Canada.

He also disclosed that his wife was dead, and he did not want to stay at home idle and feeling sorry for himself.

According to him, staying home and pitying himself may result in depression and before you know it he will be buried beside his wife. The man said he was not ready to go yet.

Despite working for 57 years in the same company, the man said he plans to work another ten years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man in Canada for 57 years

@Eri said:

"I hope they're compensating him fairly for all the years he's worked."

@jessejamesRock commented:

"I no this good man. Shake his hand and see how strong he is at his age. You would never know he is 79."

@user686322549007 reacted:

"57 years and still at entry level? Man ain’t no way!"

@cash3939 said:

"They don't make men like him anymore. God bless you sir."

@Kk__ commented:

"Strong and dedicated guy."

