A TikTok video of a jobseeker who applied for hundreds of roles in a few days has gone viral

The video showed the man scrolling through his inbox full of rejection emails from various employers

The clip has resonated with many viewers who shared their struggles and encouraged him to keep trying for his dream job

An inspiring video of a jobseeker who sent out hundreds of applications in a bid to get a job has captured attention.

The video revealed the man’s mailbox as he scrolled through his email inbox, which is filled with messages to various employers telling him that he was looking for a job.

The clip has sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support from many viewers who related to his plight and urged him to keep pursuing his dream job.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of comments and likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video of the jobseeker below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peaceful637337 reacted:

"I gave up long time ago Congratulations babes God came through for you."

P.ascal63 said:

"My dad said to me "your job as an Unemployed person is to look for a job"i am forever grateful for those words.they kept me going.congratulations!"

Mshiloa commented:

"I'm a testimony of this, used to wake up to rejection emails but God pulled through for me."

Chris m-zi:

"Congratulations. Employers already know is getting the job."

Nigerian man submits CV for N800k job, and his statement surprises employer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who works as an HR expert shared a video that showed the one-line CV an applicant sent for a job that offers an N800,000 monthly salary.

She was surprised when she opened the Word document that he sent, and it was only a line of a funny statement.

The lady (@mostcool_hr) said even though she admired his optimism, no one should ever do what he did.

