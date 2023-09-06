A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom has addressed viral speculations that living in the country is expensive

In a video shared via her official TikTok account, she dismissed the viral claims while sharing a video of a small community

In the educating clip, she went ahead to advise netizens to learn how to cut their coat according to their sizes

A woman identified as @ohunehpdpzk on TikTok has revealed the small town she lives in the United Kingdom.

In a viral video, the hardworking woman dispelled the myth of expensive housing in the UK.

Lady claims living in the UK is not costly

She mentioned that living in the UK is not as costly as people think, especially when it comes to accommodation.

Ohune pointed out that it's more expensive to live in the city center, highlighting the charm of their cute little community with a small population.

She said;

“UK is not that expensive especially accommodation. Na you wan live for city center. See our cute little community with few people.”

Reactions as lady shares video of community in UK with cheap housing

The video has gained attention challenging misconceptions about the cost of living in the UK.

@Mazi Kay

“Make i come live with you na."

@user578146164449 reacted:

“Essex is much cheaper.”

@Sandra commented:

“Me wey get work for city center nko.”

@Fernando reacted:

“I'm telling u. The truest talk on internet today thumbs up.”

@Akinyele Ahmed said:

“Which area is this.”

@OluwaToyin commented:

“Na where you get work you go live na.”

