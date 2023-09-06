A young boy smartly said his prayers using economic terms, and the video went viral on TikTok

In the video, the young boy prayed using terms such as cetris paribus, per capita income, gross domestic product

The way he did it warmed the hearts of many TikTok users, who admitted that the video took them back to their youth

A boy went viral on TikTok because of how he said his prayers using economic terms.

In a video posted by Brother Redeemer, the young boy used economic terms to pray to God in a way that warmed the hearts of his followers.

The young boy's prayer warmed the hearts of TikTok users. Photo credit: TikTok/@overdocomedy.

Source: TikTok

The boy prayed earnestly, using economic terms such as cetris paribus, which means all things being equal.

He also used terms such as per capita income, gross domestic product, inflation and economic mismanagement.

Young boy's prayer makes him popular on TikTok

Other economic terms the boy mentioned while praying include producer, exchange rate, demand and supply, competition and monopoly.

The skill with which the boy used the economic terms while praying made people fall in love with him.

The video appears to be a skit, but many TikTok users admitted that they loved it as it took them back to their secondary school days.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as young boy uses economic terms to pray

@NK.Godsword said:

"All things being equal, ceteris peribus."

@Jerico Tuatir commented:

"Where is the economics student we have meeting."

@akypharma said:

"I thought the guy was Nigerian until I heard exchange rate."

@user3244508317190 commented:

"There is no competitor and we enjoy our monopoly."

@_seniorsilas said:

"As a BA Economics student in the University of Education, Winneba, I'm proud of you."

@The Emperor said:

"Brilliant."

@marymbong62 commented:

"Economist in the making. The equilibrium level of income shall increase."

