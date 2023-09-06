A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with some female bank workers at an undisclosed bank

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she lamented over their rude attitude towards her at the banking hall

Massive reactions trailed her video with many supporting her and urging the bankers to desist from favouritism

A lady identified as @east._side_goddess on TikTok has made a controversial accusation regarding the treatment of female customers by female staff in banks.

She expressed her frustration in a video, claiming that female bank employees are usually disrespectful to fellow women seeking assistance while being polite and accommodating to men.

Lady accuses female bankers of being rude Photo credit: @east.side.goddess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vents her frustration at female bank staff

The heartbroken lady accused the female staff of being intentionally rude to their fellow gender while being polite to men.

She said in vernacular:

“I don’t understand how your fellow woman will come and meet you to assist her all of a sudden una go turn rude but if na man, politeness from the pit of hell, ‘what do you want sir?’ ‘Can I help you sir?’

"So una fellow woman wey come meet you, una no rate am. Na only men wey I know say na the same way they take woman for bank, they go take answer his fellow man.

"But woman go Dey rude to her fellow woman, Dey polite to man. Na we do una, if na husband una Dey find, una no go see am cos they are married. Una be ashawo, their wives will come to that bank and beat you.”

Reactions as lady calls out female staff of banks

The video has sparked a heated discussion with many expressing their opinions on the matter.

Dark sparkle reacted:

@Better ASHAWO!! ohh all ask them how they Dey take meet up deadline wey manager give them.”

@diannearria59 commented:

“That's how they get their money otherwise na biscuits change be their salary and na the like thrift waers pass.”

@sharonnnamdi said:

“Especially access bank my bank.”

@preshlinking0 commented:

“Same with waiters.”

@pee reacted:

“Na the small small tips wey the men dey give them na whyy.”

@Brownie_xoxo reacted:

“Especially Access bank everyday I'm fighting access bank staffs.”

@Blessing gold reacted:

“Tell dem abeg & their own too much, lyk I no understand.”

Woman stops bankers from working, demands N100k refund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was drama at a banking hall as a 'big woman' went berserk in her quest to get an issue resolved. The woman took matters into her own hands by physically stopping bankers from attending to other customers.

In a live video recording the whole incident she made, as reshared by Facebook user Hammid Bakare, the woman lamented that N100k was deducted from her account and that she had been visiting the bank for the past one month to get it rectified to no avail. The visibly displeased woman stated that instead, bankers kept making her return to the bank and go through procedures that usually do not yield the needed result.

Her loud outburst caught the attention of everyone in the banking hall. Poised to follow through with the threat to halt banking activities that day, the woman wore her car key around her neck and would stop any banker she saw attending to a customer.

