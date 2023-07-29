A video of some bank workers pulling off a sweet show in the banking hall has caused a frenzy online

In the video, the male workers picked one female staff each to showcase their romantic side

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding the lively workspace

Some workers of a United Bank of Africa (UBA) branch in Nigeria have caused a buzz online with a new video.

The video shared via the TikTok app showed the lively staff engaging in a romantic show at the banking hall.

Bank workers pull off romantic show at the office Photo credit: @extraordinaryvera/TikTok.

According to @extraordinaryvera who shared the clip, they carried out the show in celebration of 'Barbie day'.

Reactions as bank staff engage in romantic show at office

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many encouraging a fun-filled workplace.

However, some others criticized the act and pleaded for nothing to happen to the money they saved at the bank.

@jaysamuels01 said:

"My own be say nothing should happen to that my #70 ooo."

@classymelody1 wrote:

"Make I no go receive debit alert tomorrow oh telling me (Barbie day) charges."

@sheis_dammie1 reacted:

"I Dey outside bank so na Barbie una dey do wey una delay me."

@chicky_wrld wrote:

"You people should help me to fix the network issue my bank app has been having na. You people are fine sha."

@officialpinky33 said:

"Na wetin una Dey do for bank wey una go say no network keep people for outside abi."

@omolewa12 reacted:

"If dem born una well make money miss for my account. Shege pro max una go see. Enjoy Barbie day."

@ifeomaduru708 noted:

"Okay so this is why u people are removing 100# from my account to pay for barbie show.okay. We will see in court."

@champagnemaria212 added:

"UBA bank I no fit forgive una for my 10,000. The next time my money waka comot for that account again na court we go settle am. Am so serious."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng