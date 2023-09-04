A Nigerian woman living in the UK has shared her experience of how saying sorry almost caused her a problem

She had bought a facial product from a shop and took it home, only to realise that she already had two of the same product

She decided to return it to the shop and get a refund, however, when she did so, she said sorry to the shop assistant and explained why she was returning it

A Nigerian woman who resides in the UK has recounted her amusing story of how a simple apology almost got her into trouble.

She had gone to a shop to buy a facial product that she thought she needed. She paid for it and left the shop, happy with her purchase.

However, when she got home, she discovered that she had made a mistake. She already had two of the same product in her bathroom cabinet.

Shop attendant surprised she said sorry

She felt silly and decided to take it back to the shop and ask for a refund. However, when she returned to the shop, she did something that made the shop assistant suspicious.

She apologised to the shop assistant and told him why she was returning the product. She said sorry for wasting his time and for changing her mind.

She thought she was being polite and respectful, but the shop assistant did not see it that way.

She said she looked at her with a doubtful expression and questioned her why she was saying sorry if she had not done anything wrong.

She realised that it was a cultural difference that caused this misunderstanding. She remembered that in Nigeria, it was normal to say sorry for small things, even if they were not your fault.

It was a way of showing empathy and humility. But in the UK, it seemed that saying sorry implied that you had done something wrong or that you were admitting fault.

