A young lady got three fully funded scholarships to study Communication in the US after being mentored by a scholarship coach

Oladeji is now a graduate student at Western Michigan University, where she also became a lecturer teaching undergraduate students

Oladeji shared his story and gratitude on Twitter, where he praised her coach for his generosity and dedication

Kehinde Oladeji had always seen scholarships as things only straight-A students could get.

That was why she never applied for any until last year. She was inspired by a mentor, @Mattihaphyz, who told her she had a great profile and could easily get a scholarship to study abroad.

Lady gets fully funded scholarship in the US. Photo credit: Twitter/@kehinde_slitz

Source: Twitter

The man was a scholarship coach who helped many individuals achieve their dreams of studying in foreign universities without charging any fee.

Oladeji decided to give it a try and applied to five schools in the US. She doubted her chances, but her coach assured her she would get accepted.

Received three scholarships

To her surprise and delight, she received not one but three fully funded offers to study Communication at different universities.

She chose Western Michigan University where she would also be a lecturer teaching undergraduate students.

Last week, Oladeji said she began her journey as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Western Michigan University.

She was amazed by how her life had changed in one year. She had achieved a dream she never dared to have.

Oladeji’s story inspires many people who want to pursue higher education abroad but are discouraged by their grades or financial situation.

She showed that with the right guidance and motivation, anything is possible.

See the tweets below:

