Michael Jackson is a Grammy Award-winning singer who was dubbed the King of Pop by music lovers

The celebrated musical genius died aged 50 in 2009 at his Los Angeles home after excessive consumption of hospital tranquillizer Propofol

Michael Jackson's doctor had prescribed the medicine to the star, however, he overindulged in it, leading to his demise

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Michael Jackson's timeless music could belong to a new co-owner as negotiations are ongoing in a deal with Sony Music.

Michael Jackson's estate is in talks to sell half of the pop idol's music catalogue for over N369 billion. Photo: Roslan Rahman, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Sony music

According to TMZ, the negotiations for the deal said to be over N369 billion, includes the pop star's estate having complete control and management of the catalogue.

Sources have intimated that MJ's estate would never sell Michael's historic catalogue outright but would entertain a 50/50 split.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The multi-million deal covers publishing and recording rights.

It has been said that talks are underway between Sony, Michael Jackson's long-time recording label.

Despite an illustrious career that spans back to the 80s, MJ, being human, was also a troubled man in some forms, with his death still a point of controversy to date.

Michael Jackson dead

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson dies at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, California, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The heart attack was caused by a fatal combination of meds given to him by his personal doctor.

It goes without saying that the late Jacko inspired a number of contemporary acts including RnB sensation Chris Brown whose music style and dance moves are a reflection of the Beat it hitmaker.

Jusin Beiber's catalogue

On Wednesday, January 25, Legit.ng reported that Justin Bieber reportedly sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over N89 billion.

The reports come after weeks of speculation that the multi-award-winning star was in talks to give up his music publishing and recording catalogue to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Bieber has a career spanning more than a decade and 290 songs, including timeless classics like Sorry and Baby under his belt.

By selling his music rights, the star gave Hipgnosis his stake in his masters as well as his neighbouring rights — a royalty through which its owner receives a payment every time a song is played publicly, The National reported.

According to EWN, the Baby hitmaker joined the long list of international stars who have also sold their music catalogues to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Stars like Justin Timberlake and Shakira have also sold their music rights.

Source: TUKO.co.ke