Netizens admired a young man online in a video of him applying makeup to appear like Michael Jackson

The man lined his eyes like the late pop star, drew fake edges using dye and wore a wig

Many claimed they could not differentiate whether the man was a fake after he used his cosmetics to transform into the late pop icon

A video of an internet user who decided to recreate the exact looks of the late American pop star, Michael Jackson, has gone viral online.

The man started by shaving off all his beard before he moved on to strategically apply some makeup that entirely changed his look.

After that, he dyed the edges of his bald head before putting on a wig that perfectly transformed him into Michael Jackson.

Internet users react

Many were stunned and could not find any fault in the man's transformation. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

_lovely_bri_b:

"It was the eyes for me… got MJ eyes… he straight pulled a Billie Jean… good job!!"

mynameisdabney73:

"That made me audibly gasp! Amazing."

thiqassjuan:

"Would this be considered black face since technically… you know."

theerastadolly:

"Time out he gotta explain why he did his hairline like that."

meka_thee_stallion:

"I already saw it before he even put all of the extras on.. shocking resemblance..."

janeerose:

"As soon as he did the eyeliner I said MJ. He is good."

nicolettelocklear:

"So you’re saying White Mike could have been anyone…..got it ✅"

