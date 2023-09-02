Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video showing a creative birthday cake made using garri and groundnuts

A lady who shared the cake on social media appealed to October birthday celebrants to make orders for theirs

Many people did find it hilarious and marvelled at the creative use of garri, while others said they wouldn't consider buying it

Cassava granules, popularly known in Nigeria as garri, is arguably the most popular Nigerian delicacy at the moment.

While it has been creatively used for different occasions, it is not a popular item for making cake but a lady has proved that it can be.

The lady urged celebrants to place orders for the garri-inspired birthday cake. Photo Credit: @tessydaniel, Htsplus

The lady, @tessydaniel, shared a video on TikTok showing the garri-inspired birthday cake and urged October celebrants to place their orders.

Like normal cakes, the cake had a round shape, with pieces of groundnuts scattered around it like ants on a nat hill.

A red-coloured stick-sweet-like item was placed in an upright position at the center of the cake. Her video got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

October celebrants react to the garri and groundnuts-inspired cake

davidblaisesossa said:

"Una 15 October is the code but not this cake."

ekekenkiruhappine3 said:

"How una use know say we dey like garri lol."

julietmonik said:

"Make una no dey abuse garri now."

clotilda manjang said:

"You will for ever the best in my husband eyes, when it's comes to garri."

Verathy said:

"Huna don start again."

Che che Anabel said:

"Those days in FGGC , garri cake no dey carry Last."

areola_marthin19A said:

"Why the cake be like crown of thorns."

Couple serve garri and groundnuts at wedding reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had served garri and groundnuts at their wedding reception.

The yet-to-be-identified couple defied the trends of rich buffets often seen at expensive weddings by cutting their coat according to their cloth.

They served guests who attended their marriage reception with garri, groundnut, and soft drinks. In a video uploaded on Twitter by @Jefe_says, some of the guests are seen enjoying bowls of gari and groundnut around a table while music plays in the background.

Captioning the clip, @jefe_says wrote:

''Couple serve garri and groundnut to guests.''

Source: Legit.ng