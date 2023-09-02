A video of a ram going in a particular circle, reportedly for three days, has sparked reactions on social media

A concerned Nigerian captured the stunning video as he wondered what may be behind the ram's continuous circling

While many people found the video hilarious, others expressed concern that it may be a voodoo practice

A Nigerian man, @uceedroll1, has shared a video of a ram going in circles and claimed it has been on for three days.

@uceedroll1 noted that the ram kept going in the particular route for days to the point that it cleared the pathway with its hoof.

According to him, the ram kept bleating as it moved, causing him to wonder what may be going on there.

"It is just running around and turning around and turning around. So, it is mysterious. I don't know whether it is looking for its way," the man said in the video he shared on Instagram.

Internet users were divided over the ram's circling.

The ram video stirred reactions

AlapoBetter Better Alapo said:

"You are not ready to eat meat. Something wey Dem my guys go don butcher since the first day. Just dey play you hear."

Engr Chibuzo Chipek said:

"That land is for gods and sacrifice is needed there bcuz of bad thing that happened on the land."

Amarachi Loveth said:

"Myt be spiritual thou . Hope it wasn’t connected to any any human. Can have different meaning."

Okpala Chinedu Vincent said:

"Maybe catch the goat take it to church nearby hopefully it will turn to human."

Jecinta Ikemefuna Paul said:

"And ram meat is very sweet, pls who can borrow me salt, Maggi and pepper?"

Abdulfatah Alli-Balogun said:

"Leave the poor goat alone ...he's just doing exercise taking a safe route."

Holami Lekan said:

"What the ram is doing is called endurance trekking just to stay fit, to survive this country you need to stay mentally and physically fit and strong the ram is doing work-out."

