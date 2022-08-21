The photo of a Nigerian kid, Lawal Mazeedatul Khair Adesuwa, stirred massive reactions on Twitter as she dressed like a policewoman

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who shared the kid's snap revealed that Adesuwa wants to become an officer in the future

The kid's photos got many people doubting if she hold on to her dream when she grows up Olumuyiwa promised her support

Abuja police public relations officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has shared a photo of a Nigerian kid, Lawal Mazeedatul Khair Adesuwa, who wants to be an officer in the future.

Officer Olumuyiwa revealed that the girl is in Nursery 2. He promised to keep monitoring Adesuwa's progress as he wished her well.

The police officer promised to keep monitoring her progress. Photo source: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

Aspiring police officer

The 5-year -old dressed as a policewoman for her school's career day. She was described as an "intelligent and occasionally hyperactive" kid.

PRO Olumuyiwa said:

"On her career day in the school, she dressed neatly as a police officer, in fact, she clamours to be a police officer at all time. I wish her all the best. I will monitor her growth and successes in life..."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

O said:

She'll grow up and realize her mistake.

@yungs_official said:

"Lol. One of her relatives or neighbors is probably a high ranking police officer. No child will want to be like a man that stops his father on the road and delay them for not settling, or a man that humiliates, intimidate and exploit her senior bro and best uncle."

@dejavu213 said:

"Wish they are all this clean and wear a smile like you baby girl."

@LoadedDanny said:

"When she fully become a police. And see the real picture. She will resign willingly."

@Ti_Morighanfen said:

"Let her travel from Lagos State to Calabar, I bet you she will hate putting on the Nigerian Police uniform."

Kid dressed as LASTMA officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier a page named Lavist on Facebook has shared the photos of a kid, Faith Emadiji, who was dressed as a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) agent and allowed to work as a mock official.

In a post, it was revealed the kid had always wanted to be a LATSMA operative for long. When her parents could not handle the incessant requests from the kid, her mother kitted her up to look like one.

She took her to where officials of the road safety agency were so she could join them to control traffic for a while.

