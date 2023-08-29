A viral Instagram video showed young children in traditional Igbo outfits performing a Nigerian dance at an event

The children demonstrated their amazing skills and coordination as they danced to the rhythm of a Nigerian song

A little girl, who led the group, stole the show with her unique moves and received a shower of money from the impressed audience

A captivating video that has gone viral on Instagram captured the moment young children in colourful traditional Igbo outfits dazzled the crowd with their Nigerian dance performance at a festive event.

The children, who looked confident and happy, displayed their remarkable talent and synchronisation as they moved their bodies to the beat of a Nigerian song.

Little girl impresses audience with her amazing dance. Photo credit: Instagram/@nwe

Source: TikTok

A little girl, who acted as the leader of the group, stood out with her exceptional moves and charisma, earning a lot of admiration and praise from the audience.

She was rewarded with a generous amount of money that was sprayed on her by the delighted spectators.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cnenette_s reacted:

"No wonder they put her in the front."

Nikamambo said:

"Whewwww when she gets older she gonna kill this dance so cute!!"

Elisabeth_a_secas7:

"She can dance better than me lgbo kwenu."

Mzroyaltybk:

"Babygirl was in her element when the music started."

Julsnzax:

"Her African side just activated she's woow my goodness bless her."

Dinmaaa.o:

"I'm so proud to be lgbo Ndi lgbo amaka."

Quincy_focus:

"Proudly lgbo we have one of the best cultures in Africa."

Coumbita77:

"She dances really well small."

Source: Legit.ng