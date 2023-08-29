First Bank of Nigeria has confirmed the illegal disappearance Of N68m belonging to an Italy-Based Female Customer

In a statement released via its official account, the bank noted that the investigation has commenced

The victim, Glory, had claimed she saved N68 million in her account, but when she returned to Nigeria in May 2023, she discovered only N3,000 in it

First Bank of Nigeria has finally reacted to the trending illegal disappearance of N68 million from a customer's account.

In a statement published via their official Instagram account, First Bank admitted that N68m belonging to Italy-based customer, Glory Omokaro vanished from her account.

First Bank reacts to illegal N68 million disappearance from lady's account.

Source: Getty Images

The heartbroken victim, Glory Omokaro, had reported the case to the popular Radio Programme, Brekete Family.

Glory saved money in her First Bank account until it reached N68 million and hoped to use it when she finally moved back to Nigeria.

Sadly, upon her return to Nigeria in May 2023, she only discovered N3000 in the bank account.

First bank confirms illegal withdrawal, begins investigation

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, First Bank has now launched an investigation into the matter.

First Bank said:

“We confirm the report of fraudulent activity on the account of one of our customers. This incident has been undergoing a very robust investigation since our receipt of the customer’s complaint with the goal of holistically unearthing what transpired and addressing the challenge, including satisfying the customer. Unfortunately, this has taken longer than anticipated.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we have repaired the customer’s account given the findings so far and our view that this is the best action in consideration for our customer.

"We regret any inconveniences this may have caused the customer and wish to emphasize that this incident is in no way reflective of the principles and ethics of our time-tested operations.”

See the post below:

Italy-based lady cries out as N68 million disappears from her bank account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who lived in Italy for years has allegedly lost N68 million she saved in a Nigerian bank account.

In a TikTok video, the lady, Glory Omokaro, was said to have travelled to Italy in 2005. She reportedly worked hard and saved the money back home in Nigeria. Glory opened the bank account when she first visited Nigeria from Italy in 2013 and started saving money in the account thereafter.

She opened the account in Benin, Edo state, when she visited her family. Glory saved money in the account until it reached N68 million and hoped to use it when she finally moved back to Nigeria. She said upon her return to Nigeria in May 2023, however, she only discovered N3000 in the bank account.

