A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase what her apartment in Japan looks like

According to her, the apartment costs $309 (over N238k monthly) and comes with some household items

Internet users who watched her apartment tour commented on her bed, toilet and other areas of interest

A Nigerian lady, Prospee, showcased her Japanese apartment, which costs her $309 (over N238k) monthly.

Apart from unlimited internet, she said her apartment came with a bed frame, television, microwave, fridge, air conditioner and washing machine.

Prospee said it came with a TV and bed frame. Photo Credit: @pros_peee

Source: TikTok

Prospee's apartment tour started at the entrance and then to her toilet, which she thought was tiny. She also displayed the bathroom and bed.

An interesting thing about her apartment was that the light bulb came with a remote. Meaning it can be operated remotely instead of with a switch.

"...My Japanese apartment tour.

"A typical apartment in Japan costs about 30-50k yen depending on where you stay and the kind of apartment you stay in.

"My apartment came furnished (Fridge, TV, washing machine, Microwave, AC and bed frame) plus unlimited Internet," she wrote on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People react to Prospee's video

amytexamarachi said:

"So you carry eva water bottle go China."

fazza45 said:

"Much much good than Dubai."

OMOKAYODE said:

"How are you coping with language barrier."

bonitawilliams469 said:

"Now everybody wan ho japan eben the ones that dont have passport."

L Y O N said:

"Nigeria una dey waka o no where una no dey for this world."

Almira said:

"My dear am planning to relocate oh I don’t no who to put me through are u schooling over there."

Sky said:

"It’s cheap sha but the bed too small for me."

Source: Legit.ng