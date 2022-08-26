An Abuja-based Nigerian man, Uche Amonuhu, is yet to set his sights on his father 28 years after his birth

At the age of 28, a young Nigerian man identified as Uche Amonuhu has never seen his dad before, nor does he know about his whereabouts.

Uche's search for his dad has seen him launch an appeal on Twitter and other social media platforms with no success so far.

What Uche's mum told him about his dad

The graduate of business administration from Auchi Polytechnic, Benin lost his mother named Tina Uwaifo to cancer in 2017 and shared with Legit.ng's Victor Duru what she told him while she was alive.

""I have never seen my father. I don't know anyone from my father's family. I don't think he knows I exist.

"The only information i grew with about him is his name is Uche; he is Igbo from Imo state; my mom met him in Lagos in 1993 and a photo of him. That’s all the info I have."

Continuing, Uche said that his mother left Lagos and came to Benin where he was born.

He added that he never troubled his mother about his dad's whereabouts because he understood there wasn't more she could give out.

"The first time she talked about him to me herself was when she showed and give me the photo."

Uche who is an only child stated that his mum lived and worked in Benin as a trader until her passing.

When asked why he is relaunching the search for his dad years later, the self-employed man replied:

"It's been a year I decided to start searching for him only because I have a son now and I just want to try and find him because I don’t want to deny my kid the opportunity of knowing his true origin."

68-year-old Oyinbo man begins search for his Nigerian dad after several years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man, 68, had launched a search for his Nigerian father.

According to him, he was born in Leeds in 1954 to a Nigerian student who schooled at Hull University believed to be Femi Odiendie or Femi Odeiwde by name, while his mum is Denise Rosamund Mary Williams.

Paul said they had him out of wedlock when his mum was aged around 20 and that her British parents had objected to their union. The Briton believes his dad is Yoruba and left after his studies after being allegedly denied the right to go back to Nigeria with his son.

The structural consultant resident in Surrey, England, said he never met his dad as his mother handed him to an orphanage three weeks after he was born as pregnancy outside wedlock in 1953 was considered shameful within Catholic families.

Source: Legit.ng