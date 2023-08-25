A corn seller who broke cobs of roasted corn into smaller parts has gone viral on social media

The woman was spotted roasting the popular seasonal delicacy by the roadside, and her photo was posted online

She reportedly broke some cobs into smaller parts to cater for her customers who are unable to afford complete cobs

A photo trending on Facebook shows a corn seller who broke the cobs into smaller parts

The woman was seen sitting by the roadside, where she mounted her roasted corn shop.

The corn seller broke cobs into smaller parts to make it affordable. Photo credit: Facebook/Chuks Ineh and Getty Images/Abimbola Fayomi.

Source: Facebook

The photo was posted on Facebook by Chuls Ineh, who claimed that the woman broke the corn into parts because customers could no longer afford full ones.

Corn seller goes viral as she breaks her corn cobs

This means she was trying to cater for her customers who may want to buy only half a cob of corn.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

If what Chuks said is true and if the photo originated in Nigeria, it means the practice is new since people who roast corn in Nigeria are known to sell the cobs in full.

Corn is one of the seasonal staples in Nigeria, which is eaten either roasted or cooked.

In some cities such as Port Harcourt, a corb of roasted corn sold for between N100 and N150 depending on the size. The same is applied to cooked corn.

People who saw the post made by Chuks partly agreed that prices of consumables that were known to be cheap have skyrocketed.

Nigeria's annual food inflation is 24.6 per cent, according to a report published in July 2023.

Reactions from Facebook users as corn seller breaks cobs into smaller parts

Nkem De Light said:

"We need to go into farming. This is not nice. I will farm next year."

Oyedeji Zainab commented:

"This is serious. Presido, you see your people so?"

Shadrach Akumboa said:

"The economic management team are just there. This is the real economic management team."

Mango seller entertains people with dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who sells mangoes by the roadside danced in her shop.

The lady attracted the attention of passersby, who were amazed by her dance.

The video emerged on TikTok and made the mango seller popular.

Source: Legit.ng