A funny video of two siblings role-playing how they interact with each other has warmed hearts

In the viral TikTok video, the sister was acting like her brother while the brother played the role of the sister

The brother, who was entertained by how his sister played her role perfectly, laughed at every interval of the dramatisation

A sister and brother who have been staying together have shown how much they understand each other's character.

In a video, the sister acted like her brother, who always calls out her name whenever he returns from work.

Funny sister acts like her brother. Photo credit: @jeff.ice Source: TikTok

It was also the habit of her brother to invite her for a movie only for him to sleep off and thereafter ask for the summary of the film.

Brother laughs

The brother found how his sister played his character very funny as he was seeing how he acts though another person who truly knows him.

Many social media users who reacted to the video complimented the lady who played the role of her brother excellently.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Falth-samuel-Kato reacted:

"He facial expressions & voice got me."

@JOYEmplre61 said:

"I watched it more than ten times."

@Joycechl commented:

"u just gain a followers. u re really close to ur sis, wish I was half this close."

@QueenEsther also commented:

"You make me feel Emotional How I wish I had a brother."

@adannaya also reacted:

"Your sister is so beautiful Happy family."

@edwardgloryojokoJ

"na ur lauf dey make me dey lauf."

@aSpectacularella1

"I can't stop watching & Nao and sir. Sweets me well well."

Source: Legit.ng