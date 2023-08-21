A TikTok video of a man surprising his girlfriend with a stunning car has become an online sensation

He had told her they were going to see some nice cars when they left the house

When he finally showed her the car he had bought for her, she was so ecstatic that she burst into tears in the video

One of the most heartwarming videos on TikTok shows a man giving his girlfriend the ultimate surprise: a gorgeous car that he had secretly bought for her.

He had tricked her into thinking they were going to check out some cool cars when they left the house, but little did she know that he had a special plan in mind.

Lady surprised by her lovers car gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@tracymtshali

Source: TikTok

When he finally revealed the car to her, she was so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude that she couldn’t hold back her tears in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video captured the attention of thousands of viewers touched by the man’s romantic gesture and the woman’s genuine reaction.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Callherbuhle reacted:

"My fellow ambulances let's wow

wow."

@user37337747474 said:

"Our husbands are winning us mara. We are that lucky generation congratulations mommy."

Joseph Ik:

"The things i wish to do for my wife."

Robsonxmuchat:

"A whole Maserati Levante??! You lucky!!"

BongiweMaGumbi:

"5 Haii whatever prayers U said I copy and paste Jesu."

Mpumerh_Makhathini:

"It's the little things that matter" njani bafethuU? how can a whole maserati be a little thing how???? But then I'm just a potatoe."

Katlegokat:

"God if am a tree take me to forest."

Jacvajayrex:

"Congratulations one day it will be me in jesus name."

Mwana WevhU65:

"Lord am la potato. This is beautiful congrats sisi."

Masarati Le:

"Woman! You're lucky and blessed having that man!!! A while million given to you."

Girlfriend surprisingly buys boyfriend his dream car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a loving girlfriend bought a brand-new car and gifted it to her boyfriend.

However, before buying the car, she wanted to make it a surprise, so she did not inform him.

When she told him she had gotten him a brand new 2020 Chevrolet car, his initial thought was that it was a joke.

Source: Legit.ng